UN refugee agency concerned by Malaysia returns to Myanmar

GENEVA: The United Nations Refugee Agency on Wednesday (Sep 30) said it was concerned by Malaysia’s return of more than 1,000 people to Myanmar because of the dire humanitarian conditions there.

Malaysia deported around 1,500 Myanmar nationals, including children, on Tuesday as part of a refugee repatriation programme, despite objections from the United Nations and dozens ‌of human rights groups.

Myanmar has been ​in turmoil since a 2021 coup triggered a civil war, with the military fighting armed groups across several fronts.

“We are concerned by these returns at a time when people sent back to Myanmar may face serious risks, and some within the group may be in need of international protection,” said UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Protection Edem Wosornu.

The people returning were taken from immigration detention, which raises concerns about whether they were free to choose to return, Wosornu said, adding that UNHCR did not have access to the detention centres to make such assessments.

No one should be returned to a country where they may face persecution, torture or other serious threats to their life or freedom under the principle of non-refoulement, UNHCR said, adding that until conditions in Myanmar allowed for safe returns, states must continue to provide asylum.