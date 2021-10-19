Unvaccinated civil servants in Malaysia may face disciplinary action or termination: Public Service Department

KUALA LUMPUR: Civil servants in the Malaysian federal government departments could face disciplinary action or termination of service if they fail to complete the COVID-19 vaccination under a new immunisation policy which takes effect from Nov 1.

Bernama reported that a circular posted in the Public Service Department (PSD) website on Monday (Oct 18) said that civil servants could be instructed to complete their vaccination from that date.

The directive, which comes under the PSD’s COVID-19 Immunisation Implementation Policy for Federal Public Service Officers, warned that failure to comply with the policy might result in disciplinary action or termination of service.

"On or after Nov 1, 2021, any officer who fails to comply with the head of department's instructions may result in disciplinary action or termination of service," according to the circular signed by PSD director-general Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman.

The PSD had earlier issued a statement on Sep 30 announcing that all federal civil servants were required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 before Nov 1.

Almost 98 per cent of civil servants have been inoculated, it said, adding that 1.6 per cent or 16,902 people have yet to register to be vaccinated.

In the latest circular, the PSD said that officers who could not complete the COVID-19 vaccine doses due to health factors could be instructed to undergo a medical check-up with a registered medical practitioner.

They might also be instructed by their heads of department to undergo a COVID-19 test if they have been confirmed unfit to receive the vaccination for health reasons.

"Officers are responsible for obtaining a complete COVID-19 immunisation as prescribed by the government. This is to ensure a safe work environment and (that) service delivery, as well as public service productivity, are at an optimal level," said the circular.

It also noted that heads of department could also at any time order officers who have not completed their COVID-19 vaccine doses to undergo a health examination to determine their health status, Bernama said.

Latest figures provided by the Ministry of Health showed that as of Monday, 94 per cent of Malaysia’s adult population has completed two doses of COVID-19 vaccination.