Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Malaysia to unveil new 2023 budget on Feb 24
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Malaysia to unveil new 2023 budget on Feb 24

Malaysia to unveil new 2023 budget on Feb 24

A view of the Kuala Lumpur city skyline in Malaysia on Aug 15, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Lai Seng Sin)

29 Dec 2022 02:37PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2022 02:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's new government will present its budget for 2023 on Feb 24, according to a schedule published on the parliament's website.

The previous administration under former Prime Minister Ismail Sabri had on Oct 7 unveiled a smaller budget for 2023, but it was never approved as parliament was dissolved to make way for national elections.

Malaysia's newly-elected Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the nation's finance minister, is expected to present an updated budget when parliament convenes in February.

He has ordered a review of the government subsidies programme, aiming to direct money toward low-income groups.

Malaysia is estimated to spend a record RM77.7 billion (US$17.4 billion) on subsidies this year.

Related:

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.