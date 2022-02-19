Growing vegetables in a mall, this Malaysian start-up wants to shake up the traditional food supply chain

KUALA LUMPUR: When Shoma Tsubota tells his customers that the vegetables he sells are grown in a shopping mall, they are usually surprised.

“They say that it is the first time they have ever heard of something like it. We get that a lot. They didn’t know vegetables can be grown under the light in a mall,” he told CNA.

Located in the Encorp Strand Mall in Petaling Jaya and occupying a 1200 square feet space next to a gymnasium is Tsubota’s urban vertical farm.

Indoor vertical farms have been around in Malaysia for quite a while. However, Farmy operated by Tsubota is believed to be the first in Malaysia which is located in a mall.

“We aim to disrupt and improve the traditional food supply chain in Malaysia,” said Tsubota, who is one of the directors of Farmy.

There are five growing racks that reach up to 18 feet. Each rack is planted with seven layers of vegetables.

The produce includes kale, basil leaves, mustard leaves, wasabi salad leaves, white-stem bok choy and microgreens, among others.

At full capacity, the farm can produce 1.5 tonnes of leafy vegetables every month, which Tsubota says is equivalent to an acre of land using traditional methods.

“In the next 30 years, we will need to produce 70 per cent more food than we do today sustainably,” he said, citing estimates by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations back in 2010.