Malaysians protest against Trump's 'loyalist' nominee for US envoy

KUALA LUMPUR: Dozens of Malaysians protested near the US Embassy in the capital on Friday (Jul 18), calling for President Donald Trump's nomination as envoy to the Southeast Asian nation to be rejected.

Trump nominated right-wing commentator Nick Adams, known for his outspoken views and strong pro-Israel stance, as ambassador to multicultural, Muslim-majority Malaysia a week ago.

Protesters chanted "Reject Nick Adams" and "Destroy America" and held up posters depicting Adams with a red cross over his face.

Other placards read: "No space for racists and Islamophobes in Malaysia."

The marchers, organised by youth wings of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) coalition, submitted a memorandum to the embassy near the centre of Kuala Lumpur.

They urged the US government to withdraw Adams's nomination and "consider a candidate who is more professional, moderate, and attuned to the importance of Southeast Asia's regional stability".

Around 90 police officers watched the peaceful demonstration and redirected traffic.