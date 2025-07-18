Malaysians protest against Trump's 'loyalist' nominee for US envoy
KUALA LUMPUR: Dozens of Malaysians protested near the US Embassy in the capital on Friday (Jul 18), calling for President Donald Trump's nomination as envoy to the Southeast Asian nation to be rejected.
Trump nominated right-wing commentator Nick Adams, known for his outspoken views and strong pro-Israel stance, as ambassador to multicultural, Muslim-majority Malaysia a week ago.
Protesters chanted "Reject Nick Adams" and "Destroy America" and held up posters depicting Adams with a red cross over his face.
Other placards read: "No space for racists and Islamophobes in Malaysia."
The marchers, organised by youth wings of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) coalition, submitted a memorandum to the embassy near the centre of Kuala Lumpur.
They urged the US government to withdraw Adams's nomination and "consider a candidate who is more professional, moderate, and attuned to the importance of Southeast Asia's regional stability".
Around 90 police officers watched the peaceful demonstration and redirected traffic.
Adams, 40, was born in Australia and is a naturalised US citizen.
"Single. Alpha Male. Wildly Successful. Built like a Greek God. President Trump's favourite author," Adams has described himself on social media platform X.
He has also said on X that "if you stand with Palestine you stand with radical Islamic terrorists and Jew hatred".
Malaysia has no diplomatic ties with Israel and has repeatedly condemned its actions in Gaza and elsewhere.
Kuala Lumpur and Washington are also locked in tariff negotiations after the Trump administration threatened to slap a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Malaysia.
Diplomats agreed that Adams's nomination, which has yet to be confirmed, has placed Anwar's government in a delicate position.
It must negotiate a trade deal with Washington as an Aug 1 deadline approaches while also trying to mitigate growing calls to reject Adams's appointment to the country of 34.5 million people.
"The ambassadorship to Malaysia is not a paid holiday job for any loyalist ... or any Tom, Dick or Nick," Raja Ahmad Iskandar Fareez, a 36-year-old protester, told AFP.
"In a very uncertain world that we are living in today, we need a skilful diplomat with a steady hand that understands the culture, that understands the nuances of Malaysia," he said.
Adams said in an online statement after his nomination that it was "nothing short of a lifetime's honour to take the President's goodwill and spread it to the great people of Malaysia".
TOO EARLY TO DECIDE
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday that it was premature for the government to decide whether to approve Adams as the next US ambassador to Malaysia.
“It is still too early (to decide),” he said after Friday prayers, Malaysian news outlet Free Malaysia Today reported.
“Of course, the government will give it due consideration. At the same time, we will maintain good relations between Malaysia and the US.”
He added that Putrajaya is following the appropriate protocols in reviewing foreign ambassadorial appointments.
Adams' nomination has faced opposition from former Law Minister Zaid Ibrahim and former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.
Zaid described Nick Adams as a “known right-wing agitator and partisan provocateur”. In a post on X, Zaid also said that Adams' "loud and divisive commentary" has "no value" for US-Malaysia ties.
Khairy, who hosts the political podcast Keluar Sekejap, pointed out that the Vienna Convention allows countries to decline ambassador appointments. Khairy's Instagram comment was made in response to a screenshot of an X post by Adams from last year, in which the American boasted of getting a restaurant waitress fired for wearing a "Free Palestine" pin.