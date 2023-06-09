UMNO youth chief calls on government to ban comedian Jocelyn Chia from entering Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) youth chief Muhamad Akmal Saleh on Friday (Jun 9) called on the Malaysian government to ban comedian Jocelyn Chia from entering the country.

This comes after the US-based comedian reportedly made jokes about Singapore's relationship with Malaysia in one of her routines. She also made a reference to the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370.

MH370 was an international passenger flight operated by Malaysia Airlines that left Kuala Lumpur for Beijing in March 2014 but never arrived.

In a Facebook post, Mr Akmal said that Chia’s remarks have insulted Malaysians and the families of MH370 victims.

“We urge the government to ban Jocelyn Chia from entering (Malaysia),” he said after submitting an official memorandum of protest at the US Embassy in Malaysia on Friday.

Mr Akmal said that the physical presence at the embassy gives a clear message that the party will not tolerate anyone who attempts to insult the country.

“Freedom of speech must be infused with manners and mature thinking,” he added.

About 100 representatives from UMNO youth and the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) were seen by CNA outside the embassy on Friday. UMNO and MCA are component parties of Barisan Nasional.

Only two representatives were allowed to submit the memorandum at the embassy. The remaining representatives were stopped around 60m to 100m away from the gate.