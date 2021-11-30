Price hike of vegetables in Malaysia due to weather, labour shortage and production costs, say farmers

KUALA LUMPUR: Prices of vegetables in Malaysia have increased between 30 and 40 per cent recently, and the contributing factors included a heavier-than-usual monsoon season, labour shortage and higher production cost, said industry players interviewed by CNA.

According to the Cameron Highlands Vegetable Growers Association, vegetable prices would normally rise around the end of the year, as vegetable production activities are impacted by the monsoon season.

“The heavy rains simply make it unsuitable for vegetables to grow. The fertiliser are washed away and the roots are exposed, the extra moisture makes them susceptible to rot, and they do not get enough sunshine to grow,“ the association’s secretary Chay Ee Mong told CNA.

He said the vegetable farmers also faced other problems this time round, including shortage of workers to help in the planting and harvesting.

Cameron Highlands vegetable farms rely heavily on foreign workers and many of them had returned to their home countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic since last year, said Mr Chay.