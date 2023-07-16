In Malaysia, trading using vending machines a way for lower income group to avoid handouts

KUALA LUMPUR: Every morning before the rush hour period at transit hub Kuala Lumpur Sentral (KL Sentral), Amiruddin Ahmad Abdul Jalil can be seen placing boxes of food such as curry puffs, kueh lapis, and ketayap - a type of pandan-flavoured rolled crepe - in a red vending machine a few metres away from a McDonald’s restaurant.

The 28-year-old, who lives in Kuala Lumpur, has been doing this daily for almost three months before he heads off to his regular job at a private firm.

Each box is sold for RM2 (US$0.43), with peak sales occurring when the transportation hub is filled with commuters on their way to work.

In the evenings, Amiruddin goes back to KL Sentral to fill the machine with boxes of mixed rice and sausage buns, which are sold for RM5 and RM3 respectively.

For his efforts, Amiruddin - who prepares the food with his wife - earns an extra RM4,000 monthly from this programme called the People’s Income Initiative (IPR).

It is helmed by the Ministry of Economy’s economic planning unit.

“This opportunity has reduced the financial burden of my household,” he told CNA recently.

Launched earlier in February, the initiative is an effort to help the country's poor increase their income by at least RM2,000 each month.

A total of RM750 million has been set aside for the programme under the 2023 budget.

Amid efforts to increase the financial independence of lower income households in Malaysia, the programme has seen sustained interest from members of the public keen to better their livelihoods.