Malaysia delays enforcement of VEP; Singapore vehicles without tag can still enter from Oct 1 but will get reminder

JOHOR BAHRU: Foreign-registered vehicles yet to install Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) tags by the Oct 1 deadline will still be allowed to enter Malaysia from Singapore, Malaysian authorities said on Friday (Sep 27).

In a statement three days before enforcement was supposed to start on the VEP requirement, Malaysia's Road Transport Department (JPJ) said that it would be "executed in phases" instead.

Drivers will be issued a reminder at the land borders to "quickly" register, install and activate their radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, JPJ added in a statement.

“All vehicles from Singapore who do not have a VEP can enter Malaysia as usual."

Additionally, JPJ said a warning notice will be issued to vehicle drivers before they leave Malaysia if they have still not installed their VEP.

Singaporean drivers have been scrambling to secure their VEP ahead of Oct 1, with many complaining about snags in the application process and long queues at a vendor in Johor Bahru that installs the RFID tags and handles the in-person enquiries.

To cope with the demand, Malaysia subsequently opened a similar centre at Woodlands and two more in Johor Bahru that expanded the tag installation capacity five-fold.

As of Sep 25, RFID tags for VEP have been activated for 62,635 Singapore-registered vehicles, JPJ said on Friday.

The Friday announcement comes amid concerns from Singapore drivers over enforcement measures.

One driver CNA spoke to on Thursday (Sep 26) expressed concern whether it would be legal for him to drive his vehicle across the border to get the RFID tag installation done in Johor Bahru after Oct 1. This is even if he were to complete the registration process and secure an appointment for the installation.

In May, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that all foreign-registered vehicles entering the country by land from Singapore would be required to have VEPs from Oct 1. The VEP system has been in place since 2019 but had yet to be enforced, he said at the time.

Motorists who fail to do so may be fined up to RM2,000 (US$484) or jailed for up to six months.

During a visit to a VEP main collection office in Johor Bahru in August, Mr Loke said authorities had received close to 60,000 applications between May 28, when the Oct 1 VEP deadline was announced, and Jul 31.

He said then that 40 per cent of the applications were incomplete, adding that he anticipated a further 50,000 VEP applications ahead of Oct 1.

“If they were to enter Malaysia without the VEP (from Oct 1), they would have broken the rules,” Mr Loke said at the time.

Drivers are currently able to book appointments to have their RFID tags installed at three centres in Malaysia - located in Larkin, Taman Daya and Danga Bay. They may also book slots at the Woodlands office in Singapore.