How vocational training fits into Malaysia’s high-skilled ambitions — and the challenges ahead

SINGAPORE: After completing his Malaysian Certificate of Education (SPM), the equivalent of Singapore’s O Levels, Malaysian Nur Adham Syamsuzzaman opted for a technical and vocational path instead of going to university.

“I chose this route because I prefer practical, hands-on learning experiences as compared to memorising theories. I also don’t think I am academically inclined,” said the Johorean, 24.

Between 2020 and 2023, he obtained his Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) and got a diploma in welding. He began working as a welding inspector a year ago.

“My family was sceptical about it at first but became more receptive after they saw that I could build a career in the field,” said Nur Adham, who now lives in Selangor.

There were also opportunities for him to progress through upskilling and gain experience across different workplaces, he said.