Malaysia further tightens COVID-19 testing regime for VTL travellers

KUALA LUMPUR: Travellers entering Malaysia via the air and land vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) from Wednesday (Dec 8) will have to undergo COVID-19 tests daily for six days on arrival as the country further tightens measures in light of the Omicron variant.

The new requirement will also apply to those arriving under the Langkawi international travel bubble (LITB) and One Stop Centre for short-term business visitors.

In a statement on Tuesday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the new measures were intended to prevent the transmission and spread of the Omicron variant in the country.

"Travellers under these categories must undergo COVID-19 detection test upon arrival in Malaysia, RTK-Ag test or rapid antigen test (self-test) on the second, fourth and sixth day after arrival.

“They would also need to undergo a professional RTK-Ag test on the third and fifth day after arriving," said Khairy, adding that all test results must be reported via the MySejahtera application.

The RTK-Ag test is equivalent to the antigen rapid test (ART) available in Singapore.

The Health Ministry said in a separate statement on Facebook that professionally administered RTK-Ag tests were still accepted for pre-departure requirements for those travelling via the land VTL.

A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test remains mandatory for those who are flying into the country. This must be taken 48 hours prior to departure, a more stringent requirement compared to the previous pre-departure testing time frame of 72 hours.