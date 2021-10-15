Malaysia mulls waiving or shortening quarantine for vaccinated foreigners from certain countries: Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Fully vaccinated foreigners from certain countries may be allowed to enter Malaysia with shorter or no mandatory quarantine, said National Recovery Council (NRC) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday (Oct 15).

Mr Muhyiddin said the Malaysian government was considering such a move following positive progress of the COVID-19 indicators in the country, including a drop in daily cases, a significant decrease in the usage of intensive care units and a high vaccination rate.

"Based on the positive development, the meeting was informed that government is considering to reopen the country’s borders safely by allowing fully vaccinated foreign travellers from certain countries to enter the country without having to undergo mandatory quarantine," he told reporters after chairing an NRC meeting.

Mr Muhyiddin did not indicate which countries were being considered.

The reopening of borders would be carried out through mutual recognition of vaccine certificate programmes, as had been implemented in several other countries, he added.

"This is a positive development in the process of opening the country's borders, which I am sure will revive economic activities, especially the tourism sector, international conventions, retail and others, as well as to facilitate business travellers and social visitors coming to the country,” Mr Muhyiddin said.

“I hope this border reopening process, which is an important aspect in the country’s recovery, can be done quickly and safely,” he added.