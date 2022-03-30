Malaysia to waive toll charges at Johor land immigration complexes between Apr 1 and Apr 7

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia government has announced that toll charges at the Causeway and Second Link immigration complexes will be waived between Apr 1 and Apr 7 to ease movement of vehicles.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement on Wednesday (Mar 30) that the exemption applies to all types of vehicles for seven days.
“This is in line with the approach to ease the cross border movement with Singapore. This exemption is for Malaysians and other users who top up or renew their Touch ‘n Go and Smart Tag,” he added.
The toll charges waiver at the immigration complexes is on top of the RM20 (S$6.43) road charge exemption announced on Monday for Singapore-registered vehicles to prevent congestion at the two immigration checkpoints - Bangunan Sultan Iskandar at the Woodlands Causeway as well as Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar at the Tuas Second Link.
Mr Ismail Sabri added that the toll exemption will apply to travellers entering and leaving Malaysia through the toll plazas.
“The decision also takes into consideration that the land border between Malaysia and Singapore have been closed for two years, and it will ensure smooth movement of traffic at both toll plazas with the land border reopening,” he added.
In his statement, the prime minister added that Malaysia highway operator PLUS estimated that there would be at least 42,000 vehicles entering Malaysia via the Causeway and Second Link each day.
He added that the decision to exempt toll charges is likely to benefit 300,000 travellers.
“Hence, PLUS, through cooperation with the Johor state government, ministries and related agencies, is working hard in its final preparations to ensure smooth journeys at the highways in line with the border reopening,” said the prime minister.
Mr Ismail Sabri explained that preparations were being made at toll plazas, rest and relax stopovers and all public amenities on the highways.
“The government welcomes the return of Malaysians in Singapore and the arrival of Singaporeans in Malaysia with the reopening of the borders,” he added.
From Friday, fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed to cross the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia without quarantine or COVID-19 swab tests, as Malaysia reopens fully to foreigners.
Travellers will be able to use all modes of transport, including private vehicles such as cars and motorcycles.
Cross-border public transportation services will also resume from Friday, according to Malaysia’s Transport Ministry.