Malaysia to waive toll charges at Johor land immigration complexes between Apr 1 and Apr 7

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia government has announced that toll charges at the Causeway and Second Link immigration complexes will be waived between Apr 1 and Apr 7 to ease movement of vehicles.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement on Wednesday (Mar 30) that the exemption applies to all types of vehicles for seven days.

“This is in line with the approach to ease the cross border movement with Singapore. This exemption is for Malaysians and other users who top up or renew their Touch ‘n Go and Smart Tag,” he added.

The toll charges waiver at the immigration complexes is on top of the RM20 (S$6.43) road charge exemption announced on Monday for Singapore-registered vehicles to prevent congestion at the two immigration checkpoints - Bangunan Sultan Iskandar at the Woodlands Causeway as well as Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar at the Tuas Second Link.

Mr Ismail Sabri added that the toll exemption will apply to travellers entering and leaving Malaysia through the toll plazas.

“The decision also takes into consideration that the land border between Malaysia and Singapore have been closed for two years, and it will ensure smooth movement of traffic at both toll plazas with the land border reopening,” he added.