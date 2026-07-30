New party Wawasan wants to offer ‘something fresh’ in Malaysian politics, but Bersatu shadow looms

At the same time, Saifuddin argued that non-Malays should not fear political discussions surrounding Malay unity, claiming instead that greater unity among Malays and Muslims actually creates a “safer” environment for non-Malays.

He claimed that when there is no unity among Malay-Muslims, they would “suffer from psychological effects” and instead look at non Malay-Muslims as if they were out to grab their land and livelihoods.

“The psychology is very straightforward, very simple.”

Saifuddin also claimed that the current unity government led by Anwar has the support of a very small percentage of Malay-Muslims, but about 70 per cent or 80 per cent of the minorities. Inversely, he claimed that the opposition has almost 90 per cent support of the majority Malay-Muslims, but less than 10 per cent support of the minorities.

“That is not stable Malaysian politics … I'm just laying down the cards on the table, this is exactly what is happening,” he said, adding that the collapse of the then-PH government in 2020 led by Mahathir Mohamed was caused by the lack of Malay support for the government.

Saifuddin said that the Negeri Sembilan polls would be the first “experiment” to test the viability of any pact between BN and PN in the future.

PN is contesting 11 seats while BN is contesting the other 25, as they join forces against Anwar’s PH in the 36 seats up for grabs. Before the dissolution of the state assembly, PH held 17 seats, BN 14, and PN held five.

In the 2023 state election, PH collaborated with BN after both coalitions formed the unity government following the hung parliament resulting from the 2022 general election.

Saifuddin said that he was cautiously optimistic that PN and BN would be able to get at least a simple majority in the state. A party or coalition needs to win at least 19 seats to form the government in the 36-seat Negeri Sembilan state legislative assembly.

“As far as the campaign is concerned. I think it is very clear that BN leaders are openly saying to vote for PN candidates and vice-versa. So I'm very hopeful that there will be a transfer of votes between the two blocs,” he said.

“If we can be very successful in Negeri Sembilan, then perhaps part of the problem is already solved,” he said when asked about how tough seat negotiations would be in the future if PN and BN were to continue its partnership in future elections, including the general election.