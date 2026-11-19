KUALA LUMPUR: Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter Mohd Hafizuddin Roslin had his right arm amputated after a serious motorcycle accident in his native Malaysia.

The 21-year-old was conscious and in a stable condition in hospital on Thursday (Nov 19), three days after the crash, the country's top weightlifting official said.

Hafizuddin won Commonwealth gold in the 88kg event in Glasgow in July and was a prospect for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

"He is awake and smiling," Malaysia Weightlifting Federation president Ayub Rahmat told AFP.

"Physically his condition is improving but this incident has had a great impact on his future."

He called it "a shock and a huge loss" for weightlifting in the country.

Doctors amputated Hafizuddin's arm above the elbow, local media reports said.

The Malaysian government said it would cover all his treatment and medical costs.

"We are already looking at how he can be integrated into the sport, including a future coaching role in weightlifting," Ayub added.