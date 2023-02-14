Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Malaysia will not reintroduce goods and services tax: PM Anwar
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Malaysia will not reintroduce goods and services tax: PM Anwar

Malaysia will not reintroduce goods and services tax: PM Anwar

FILE PHOTO: A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo on Jun 1, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas White)

14 Feb 2023 11:02AM (Updated: 14 Feb 2023 11:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has no plans to reintroduce a goods and services tax (GST) or any other broad-based consumption tax, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday (Feb 14).

The government will instead look to reduce subsidies enjoyed by the wealthy, Anwar, who is also finance minister, told parliament.

Anwar, who took office in November, has ordered a review of Malaysia's subsidy programme, prioritising aid for low-income groups, amid high government debt levels and rising living costs.

Malaysia offers subsidies to all citizens, with transport fuel and cooking oil accounting for the biggest expense. It also subsidises electricity, sugar and flour.

Government debt and liabilities currently stood at 1.5 trillion ringgit ($114.86 billion), or about 82 per cent of GDP, Anwar said.

"We need to find ways to increase revenue and conduct a public expenditure review without burdening the people," he said.

Anwar is expected to present a revised government budget on Feb 24.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Malaysia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.