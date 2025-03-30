Malaysia will provide US$2.3 million in earthquake aid to Myanmar: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will provide RM10 million (US$2.3 million) in humanitarian aid to help those affected by the earthquake in Myanmar, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

This comes as 50 members of the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team under Malaysia's National Disaster Management Agency departed for Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw on Sunday (Mar 30) morning to assist humanitarian and rescue efforts.

Anwar said in a statement on Sunday that the contribution reflects Malaysia’s responsibility and solidarity as the 2025 ASEAN chair, adding that he has instructed Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan to lead a humanitarian mission to Myanmar next week.

“This visit aims to show Malaysia’s strong support for the ongoing search and rescue (SAR) operations, including efforts by the National Disaster Management Agency team, which has begun its deployment on the ground today,” he said, as quoted in the Malay Mail.

He added that ASEAN’s priority in safeguarding the well-being of people in the region must be translated into swift, effective, and comprehensive action, stressing the bloc’s humanitarian agenda, rooted in “compassion, shared responsibility, and solidarity”.