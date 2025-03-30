Malaysia will provide US$2.3 million in earthquake aid to Myanmar: PM Anwar
The prime minister said that the contribution reflects Malaysia’s responsibility and solidarity as the 2025 ASEAN chair, adding that he has instructed Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan to lead a humanitarian mission to Myanmar.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will provide RM10 million (US$2.3 million) in humanitarian aid to help those affected by the earthquake in Myanmar, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
This comes as 50 members of the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team under Malaysia's National Disaster Management Agency departed for Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw on Sunday (Mar 30) morning to assist humanitarian and rescue efforts.
Anwar said in a statement on Sunday that the contribution reflects Malaysia’s responsibility and solidarity as the 2025 ASEAN chair, adding that he has instructed Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan to lead a humanitarian mission to Myanmar next week.
“This visit aims to show Malaysia’s strong support for the ongoing search and rescue (SAR) operations, including efforts by the National Disaster Management Agency team, which has begun its deployment on the ground today,” he said, as quoted in the Malay Mail.
He added that ASEAN’s priority in safeguarding the well-being of people in the region must be translated into swift, effective, and comprehensive action, stressing the bloc’s humanitarian agenda, rooted in “compassion, shared responsibility, and solidarity”.
The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) has launched a coordinated international relief operation in Myanmar, according to the New Straits Times.
A delegation from the AHA Centre, led by executive director Lee Yam Ming and director of operations Sithu Pe Thein, arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on Friday evening to collaborate with Myanmar's Department of Disaster Management in supporting regional response efforts.
The AHA Centre is also coordinating with other ASEAN nations in the relief operations.
It is mobilising ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team members from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam to assist with on-the-ground operations.
Anwar said cooperation and collective action among ASEAN nations are crucial in addressing humanitarian crises like this.
Malaysia will continue discussions with ASEAN partners to coordinate aid for Myanmar and ensure meaningful impact for those affected, he said, as quoted by the Malay Mail.
Singapore’s Civil Defence Force's Operations Lionheart contingent, comprising 80 personnel specialising in logistics, medical, search and rescue, along with four dogs, has also arrived in Myanmar to begin urban search and rescue (USAR) operations, according to a situation update report from the Centre.
Teams from Brunei and Indonesia are expected to follow in the coming days.
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, severely affecting Mandalay, Bago, Magway, Shan state, Sagaing, and Naypyidaw. Neighbouring Thailand also experienced impacts from the quake.
More than 1,600 people were killed in Myanmar, the ruling junta said, with thousands injured, and at least 139 more missing, according to local media.