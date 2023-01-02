Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Public urged not to speculate about fire at Jackel garment outlet in Malaysia: Police chief
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Public urged not to speculate about fire at Jackel garment outlet in Malaysia: Police chief

Public urged not to speculate about fire at Jackel garment outlet in Malaysia: Police chief

Nearly 90 firefighters were deployed to battle the blaze at a Jakel outlet in Shah Alam, Malaysia on Jan 1, 2023. (Photo: Facebook/KPKT Malaysia)

02 Jan 2023 01:59PM (Updated: 02 Jan 2023 02:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHAH ALAM: The public has been urged not to speculate on the cause of the fire incident at Malaysia's Wisma Jakel on Sunday (Jan 1), said Shah Alam district police chief ACP Iqbal Ibrahim.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the police chief said the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) team is in the midst of investigating the actual cause of the incident.

“Please don’t make any speculation or assumption on this matter.

“We have to respect the feelings of those who suffered losses as well as the workers who lost their source of income due to this incident,” he said in response to allegations on social media that the fire at the popular textile store was intentional.

He also said that police had not received any report about the matter from any party, adding that legal action can be taken by the premises owner if the investigation report proves otherwise.

The five-storey Wisma Jakel building owned by popular Malaysian garment and textile retailer, Jakel Group was destroyed in the fire, which was believed to have started at about 7am.

The Selangor JBPM has mobilised its K9 Tracker Dog Unit to the site to conduct forensic work and determine the cause of the incident.

Jakel Group managing director Datuk Seri Mohamed Faroz Mohamed Jakel said the company had estimated losses to be almost RM100 million.

Source: Bernama/rj

Related Topics

Malaysia fire Selangor

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.