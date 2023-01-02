Public urged not to speculate about fire at Jackel garment outlet in Malaysia: Police chief

SHAH ALAM: The public has been urged not to speculate on the cause of the fire incident at Malaysia's Wisma Jakel on Sunday (Jan 1), said Shah Alam district police chief ACP Iqbal Ibrahim.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the police chief said the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) team is in the midst of investigating the actual cause of the incident.

“Please don’t make any speculation or assumption on this matter.

“We have to respect the feelings of those who suffered losses as well as the workers who lost their source of income due to this incident,” he said in response to allegations on social media that the fire at the popular textile store was intentional.

He also said that police had not received any report about the matter from any party, adding that legal action can be taken by the premises owner if the investigation report proves otherwise.

The five-storey Wisma Jakel building owned by popular Malaysian garment and textile retailer, Jakel Group was destroyed in the fire, which was believed to have started at about 7am.

The Selangor JBPM has mobilised its K9 Tracker Dog Unit to the site to conduct forensic work and determine the cause of the incident.

Jakel Group managing director Datuk Seri Mohamed Faroz Mohamed Jakel said the company had estimated losses to be almost RM100 million.