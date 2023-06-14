Ahmad Zahid given 'special permission' to have breakfast with Najib in prison, says Malaysia minister

Ahmad Zahid - who is also the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president - said on Saturday that he had recently met Najib in Kajang prison and spent about two hours with him, without elaborating on what was discussed.

Ahmad Zahid told the UMNO General Assembly that he brought Najib’s “favourite food” and had breakfast with the ex-UMNO leader, who is serving a 12-year sentence on graft charges linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

"God-willing, there will be more 'Najibs' who will be present on stage in the future to continue his struggles," Ahmad Zahid said during the convention where he stressed that the party was still seeking justice for Najib.

His revelation raised questions about the legality of such a visit, with some questioning once again if Najib was being given special treatment in prison.

Mr Saifuddin said it is not true - despite allegations out there - that Ahmad Zahid brought along electronic devices for the visit, adding that the attending prison officer can also decide the length of the visit.

“Whether it’s 30, 40, 45 minutes, the meeting was done in the presence of a prison officer. This officer has the authority to make a decision at that moment,” he said.

“I have previously visited (current Malaysia Prime Minister) Anwar (Ibrahim) in prison at Sungai Buloh. Sometimes I got 15 minutes, 30 minutes. I rarely got 45 minutes. So, it depends on discussions with the attending officer.”

In 1999, Mr Anwar was sentenced to six years' jail for corruption. He then had a nine-year prison sentenced added in 2000 for sodomy charges. He was freed in 2004 after Malaysia’s top court quashed the sodomy conviction.

In 2015, he was sentenced to another five years in prison for a second sodomy conviction. He was subsequently released in 2018 after being granted a full royal pardon.

This is not the first time that Mr Saifuddin has used his powers as home minister to grant exemptions to Ahmad Zahid, who is currently facing corruption charges.

In March, Mr Saifuddin confirmed that his ministry had exempted UMNO from a clause in the Societies Act to allow the party’s posts of president and deputy president to remain uncontested.

This came after the party passed a contentious motion on this issue at its previous general assembly earlier in January.

Three Barisan Nasional members have filed an application with the High Court in a bid to challenge Mr Saifuddin’s decision, the Star reported on Monday.