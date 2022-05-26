Malaysia's plantation minister Zuraida quits Bersatu, to discuss resignation from Cabinet with prime minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said she has decided to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and will discuss her resignation from the Cabinet with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a statement issued on Thursday (May 26), Mdm Zuraida, who was previously with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), said: “Over the last few months I have started to think about national politics and the direction of my political future.”

“I have received feedback from my close supporters, voters in Ampang, my colleagues in the government, representatives from civil society as well as groups in the business and corporate sectors. After some thorough consideration, I’ve decided to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia,” she wrote.

The Ampang MP added that her involvement in PBM will take the party “to a higher level” especially ahead of the upcoming general election.

“I see a lot of potential in PBM, especially during this time when many Malaysians are bored with old politics, which stunts the development of the country,” she added.

In her statement, Mdm Zuraida also outlined that her stance in supporting the government led by Mr Ismail Sabri “is in line with the stance of PBM”.

“God willing, I will meet with YAB Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in the short term to discuss my resignation as plantation industries and commodities minister,” she said.

“I will also discuss the role and direction of PBM to further strengthen the Malaysia Family government. I have full confidence in the wisdom of YAB prime minister,” she added.