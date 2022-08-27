Malaysian Army apologises after second vehicle breaks down on KL road
A military vehicle broke down outside the National Museum on Saturday, a day after a similar incident involving a tank.
KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Army has apologised after a military vehicle broke down along a road in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (Aug 27), a day after a tank malfunctioned and blocked traffic.
Both vehicles were involved in National Day Parade rehearsals.
The incident on Saturday happened at about 11.30am.
An armoured car transport vehicle which was heading towards Sungai Besi Camp Perdana broke down outside the National Museum after its engine failed, the Malaysian Army said in a statement.
Mechanics were deployed to the location and the vehicle was repaired at 12.30pm before continuing its journey.
"The Malaysian Army apologises over the two incidents," said the statement, adding that it will ensure that such incidents do not happen again.
If they do, the Army said a recovery team will be deployed quickly to tow an affected vehicle away to avoid traffic jams.
A total of 129 army vehicles are involved in the 2022 National Day Parade, said the Malaysian Army.
In the first incident which took place on Friday morning, a military tank broke down on a slip road in Kuala Lumpur, bringing traffic to a standstill before it was towed away.
The tank, which was also used for the National Day Parade rehearsal, broke down while heading towards Kuala Lumpur Sentral at around 10.30am due to engine problems.
An armoured recovery vehicle was used to tow the tank and it was moved to a parking lot at the National Museum at 11am for repair, said the Malaysian Army.
Malaysia celebrates National Day on Aug 31.