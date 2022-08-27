Malaysian Army apologises after second vehicle breaks down on KL road

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Army has apologised after a military vehicle broke down along a road in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (Aug 27), a day after a tank malfunctioned and blocked traffic.

Both vehicles were involved in National Day Parade rehearsals.

The incident on Saturday happened at about 11.30am.

An armoured car transport vehicle which was heading towards Sungai Besi Camp Perdana broke down outside the National Museum after its engine failed, the Malaysian Army said in a statement.

Mechanics were deployed to the location and the vehicle was repaired at 12.30pm before continuing its journey.

"The Malaysian Army apologises over the two incidents," said the statement, adding that it will ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

If they do, the Army said a recovery team will be deployed quickly to tow an affected vehicle away to avoid traffic jams.

A total of 129 army vehicles are involved in the 2022 National Day Parade, said the Malaysian Army.