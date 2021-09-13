Malaysian government and opposition Pakatan Harapan ink ‘historic’ MOU on bipartisan cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with opposition bloc Pakatan Harapan (PH) to strengthen political stability amid the COVID-19 pandemic through bipartisan cooperation.

“Today, the federal government and PH made history by inking a Memorandum of Understanding on Transformation and Political Stability,” Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement, adding that a “solid and stable” bipartisan cooperation was formed with the MOU.

The MOU was signed on Monday (Sep 13) at the parliament’s banquet hall, with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob representing the government and Mr Anwar Ibrahim, Lim Guan Eng, Mr Mohamad Sabu and Mr Wilfred Madius Tangau representing the four component parties of PH.

PH comprises Parti Keadilan Rakyat, Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Amanah Negara and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation.

Also present at the MOU signing ceremony were Cabinet ministers and other PH leaders.

According to Mr Ismail Sabri’s statement, the memorandum touched on a COVID-19 plan, administrative transformation, parliamentary reform, judiciary independence, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the establishment of a steering committee.

“The transformation introduced by this government does not only encourage excellent governance in combating COVID-19, but also catalyses a conducive investment environment while driving a strong economic growth for the wellbeing of the Malaysian family,” said Mr Ismail Sabri.

The Malaysian family is a concept introduced by Mr Ismail Sabri since becoming prime minister to promote inclusivity across the religion, race and ethnic boundaries.

The government was confident that with the MOU, all political differences would be set aside and the country’s recovery would run holistically and exclusively, he added in the statement.

In a Facebook post after the ceremony, Mr Anwar said: "We will do the best possible for the future of the people and the country."