Malaysian manufacturers fear heavy losses from floods

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's manufacturers association said on Monday (Dec 20) that floods which cut off roads and led to mass evacuations over the weekend have likely resulted in heavy losses for firms in the affected areas.

Soh Thian Lai, president of the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers, said damage to property, other assets and products, as well as production disruption impacted industries in Shah Alam and Klang districts.

The districts located within the Selangor state were among the worst-hit by floods. Nationwide, tens of thousands were evacuated by emergency services and civilian volunteers.

Many workers have not been able to get to work or return home, Soh said.

"The losses could be in the millions of ringgit but companies are probably only in the midst of assessing the exact damages after the floods subsided," he told Reuters.