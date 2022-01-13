Logo
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir discharged from hospital after medical procedure
Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad attends a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Dec 14, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Lim Huey Teng)

13 Jan 2022 07:05PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 07:06PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, has been discharged from hospital following a successful medical procedure, the National Heart Institute said on Thursday (Jan 13).

"He will continue his recuperation and recovery process at home," the institute said in a statement.

It did not say what procedure Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had undergone. Mahathir was prime minister from 1981 to 2003 and held the top post again from 2018 to 2020.

The nonagenarian, who is still an active lawmaker, was admitted into the institute last Friday, the second time in as many months that he has been hospitalised.

He was hospitalised on Dec 16 before being discharged a week later.

Source: Reuters/yb

