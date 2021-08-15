Malaysian PM Muhyiddin to make announcement on political future on Monday: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will make an announcement on his political future on Monday (Aug 16), according to a Cabinet minister.

Local news outlets quoted Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof as saying that the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders met on Sunday to discuss the scenario should Mr Muhyiddin step down.

"God willing there will be an announcement (by Mr Muhyiddin) ... whatever it is just wait for tomorrow,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Mr Muhyiddin is Bersatu president leading the Perikatan Nasional government. He was sworn in as the country's eighth prime minister on Mar 1 last year following a power tussle, which saw him pulling Bersatu out of then-ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and causing its collapse.

A political power play is currently unfolding in Malaysia amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of United Malays National Organisation lawmakers, led by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, withdrew their support for Mr Muhyiddin in early August, compromising his already razor-thin parliamentary majority.

The prime minister initially insisted that he still commanded the parliamentary majority, and promised to prove his legitimacy through a motion of confidence scheduled to be tabled in the parliament on Sep 7.

On Friday, Mr Muhyiddin appeared in a televised address to seek bipartisan support to survive the confidence motion.

Among others, he promised to table a constitutional amendment Bill to limit the prime minister’s position to two terms and an anti-party hopping Bill.