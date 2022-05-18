Malaysian police bust international syndicate that smuggled drugs in crayons

GEORGE TOWN: An international drug syndicate that smuggled drugs in crayons and exported them via courier companies was busted after a man was arrested in Penang, Malaysian police said on Tuesday (May 17).
North East district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the arrest of the 25-year-old man at 11.30pm last Thursday proved to be the unravelling of the syndicate that had been operating since mid-2021 for the overseas market.
Following the arrest, the police raided a rented house in Lebuh Sungai Pinang and seized about 1kg of syabu, as well as 77g of ketamine worth RM48,636 (S$15,353). They also found drug repackaging equipment.
“The syndicate repackaged syabu in crayon-colour sticks by cutting off the bottom of the crayon and filling it with 7g of drugs in each stick," ACP Soffian told a news conference on Tuesday.
"Each package of 48 sticks (of coloured crayons) was hiding 300g of drugs worth RM30,000 and was exported using a courier company. It is understood that if sold abroad, the price is more than double the market value here."
Police also confiscated a RM34,000 car from the unemployed man, who was drug-positive, he said.
Police officers also busted a mini-laboratory that was processing drugs and producing a mixture of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) in pre-mixed drink sachets. The lab was found after officers raided a house during an operation from May 13 to May 14 in Jelutong.
Police arrested a 36-year-old man before they raided a rented house that was used as a drug laboratory. Officers seized 3.3kg of MDMA powder in 97 packets of three-in-one instant drinks, such as coffee, tea, and fruit juice.
They also found about 67g of ketamine, 18g of syabu, 160 Erimin-5 pills and 24 ecstasy pills, including MDMA worth RM180,860.
ACP Soffian said the syndicate had been involved in drug processing and distribution since March and efforts to dismantle the syndicate’s network are underway.
"We also confiscated a car worth RM31,000 and RM2,120 in cash from a man who was drug-positive with past records," he added.
The unemployed man was remanded until May 18 to assist in investigations, the police said.