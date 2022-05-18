Malaysian police bust international syndicate that smuggled drugs in crayons

GEORGE TOWN: An international drug syndicate that smuggled drugs in crayons and exported them via courier companies was busted after a man was arrested in Penang, Malaysian police said on Tuesday (May 17).

North East district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the arrest of the 25-year-old man at 11.30pm last Thursday proved to be the unravelling of the syndicate that had been operating since mid-2021 for the overseas market.

Following the arrest, the police raided a rented house in Lebuh Sungai Pinang and seized about 1kg of syabu, as well as 77g of ketamine worth RM48,636 (S$15,353). They also found drug repackaging equipment.

“The syndicate repackaged syabu in crayon-colour sticks by cutting off the bottom of the crayon and filling it with 7g of drugs in each stick," ACP Soffian told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Each package of 48 sticks (of coloured crayons) was hiding 300g of drugs worth RM30,000 and was exported using a courier company. It is understood that if sold abroad, the price is more than double the market value here."

Police also confiscated a RM34,000 car from the unemployed man, who was drug-positive, he said.