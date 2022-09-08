‘Better safe than sorry’: Malaysian public still cautious despite lifting of indoor mask mandate
Although face masks are no longer mandatory in Malaysia, many in Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur are continuing to take precautions.
KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian public is generally cautious about taking off masks while indoors, a day after the government announced the immediate lifting of the mandate.
On Thursday (Sep 8), CNA observed that many people continued to wear their masks in indoor settings in Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru. This was the case in shopping malls and retail stores, despite the government’s announcement on the further easing of COVID-19 curbs.
Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Wednesday that the mask mandate for indoor settings was scrapped with immediate effect, with the exception of those who are infected with COVID-19, travellers on public transport and those visiting healthcare facilities.
He said that premise owners were allowed to decide whether to impose their own face mask requirements for patrons.
Before this, the Malaysian government removed the mask mandate for outdoors, but masks were still required indoors, including in shopping malls.
Yet, in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, almost everyone at shopping malls such as Suria KLCC and Wisma Central were still wearing their masks.
Ms Tang Yi Kuen, a Kuala Lumpur-based account executive said that she will continue wearing masks indoors as she remains wary of being infected.
"I am a bit fearful. As they say – better to be safe than sorry," the 29-year-old told CNA.
Ms Tang added that she will continue to wear a mask both indoors and outdoors, with the exception of going jogging.
She also said that she still has a stash of face masks at home that can last her until the end of the year.
"I have to use it somehow. Maybe when I've run out of my current stock, I won't purchase new ones. By next year perhaps I will do away with the face mask since I won't be buying new ones anymore," she said.
Over at Johor Bahru’s Plaza Pelangi mall, CNA saw that around nine in 10 people were wearing masks.
One of them was Mr Abdullah Hisham, who owns a store selling carpets. He told CNA that he believed COVID-19 remains a threat and would politely ask customers to put one on if they were not wearing it.
“Most of (the customers) are still wearing masks anyway,” said Mr Abdullah.
“I feel safer when (the customers) do wear masks, and even though the government no longer makes it compulsory, it is a good option to take,” he added.
Meanwhile at Orkid clinic in central Johor Bahru, patients and members of staff were all wearing masks. This was aligned with the government’s rule that those in healthcare facilities were still required to mask up.
Ms Sue Lee, a nurse on duty, told CNA that all patients have continued to adhere to the mask mandate on Thursday.
“We did not need to remind anyone to do so,” Ms Lee said.
“This is important given that there are some patients who are ill,” she added.
SOME HAVE CHOSEN TO DO AWAY WITH MASKS IN MALLS
However, there were some Malaysians who have chosen to no longer wear masks indoors after the government's announcement.
Among them were Ms Siti Umairah Aziz, who was out shopping with her parents and brother at Plaza Pelangi on Thursday morning. She was the only person in her family who was not wearing a mask as she said that it made her “feel stuffy”.
“I enjoy the shopping experience better,” said the 21-year-old on why she welcomed the lifting of the indoor mask mandate.
As she has already contacted COVID-19 recently, she felt that her body has “stronger immunity”.
Professor Moy Foong Ming of Universiti Malaya’s department of social and preventive medicine told CNA that following the government’s announcement to lift the indoor mask mandate, it was now up to the people to decide if they wanted to continue masking up or otherwise.
She said that it was “the right time” for authorities to ease restrictions as COVID-19 related hospital admissions and intensive care bed usage remained low at around 20 per cent.
The health expert also said that the elderly and high-risk groups should continue wearing masks on their own accord.
She urged the government to continue promoting vaccinations and encouraging the public to get booster shots for those who have yet to do so.
As for her personally, Prof Moy said that she will still continue to wear masks in crowded or poorly ventilated indoor settings.
"Even though I am boosted, the vaccine only protects us from severe (symptoms). I don't want the risks of multiple infections or long COVID-19," she said.
