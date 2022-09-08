‘Better safe than sorry’: Malaysian public still cautious despite lifting of indoor mask mandate

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian public is generally cautious about taking off masks while indoors, a day after the government announced the immediate lifting of the mandate.

On Thursday (Sep 8), CNA observed that many people continued to wear their masks in indoor settings in Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru. This was the case in shopping malls and retail stores, despite the government’s announcement on the further easing of COVID-19 curbs.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Wednesday that the mask mandate for indoor settings was scrapped with immediate effect, with the exception of those who are infected with COVID-19, travellers on public transport and those visiting healthcare facilities.

He said that premise owners were allowed to decide whether to impose their own face mask requirements for patrons.

Before this, the Malaysian government removed the mask mandate for outdoors, but masks were still required indoors, including in shopping malls.

Yet, in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, almost everyone at shopping malls such as Suria KLCC and Wisma Central were still wearing their masks.