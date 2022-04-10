16 Malaysians duped by fake job offers in Cambodia rescued

KUALA LUMPUR: Sixteen Malaysians who were allegedly duped by lucrative job offers as customer service officers in Cambodia have been rescued, authorities said in a statement on Saturday (Apr 9).

The victims, aged between 19 and 43, were saved by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) with the assistance of Interpol, ASEAN Police, the Foreign Ministry and the Cambodian police.

All of them were rescued around noon on Apr 5, said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Abd Jalil Hassan.

The 15 men and one woman were all deceived through Facebook and the costs of their trips were borne by a company in Cambodia, added Abd Jalil.

“As soon as the victims arrived in Cambodia, their travel documents were seized, their movements were controlled and they were kept under tight security."

Abd Jalil said the victims realised they were deceived only after arriving in Cambodia where they were forced to work as scammers.



“All the victims are safe and are currently in Phnom Penh, Cambodia while waiting for their flight home to Malaysia,” he added.

Members of the public were reminded to be cautious of job advertisements offering lucrative salaries in foreign countries as they could be exploited by irresponsible parties.

“The police welcome cooperation from those who have information about syndicates trying to deceive Malaysians and forcing victims to conduct illegal activities abroad.

“Those with information are asked to step forward to inform us at the nearest police station,” said Abd Jalil.