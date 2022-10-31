Malaysians in Singapore preparing to return home to vote in general election

SINGAPORE: Malaysians living and working in Singapore are making arrangements to return home as their country heads to the polls in less than three weeks.

Companies in Singapore have expressed their support to let their Malaysian workers take a day off to return home to vote, such as planning to have their work shifts covered by other staff.

Malaysia’s Election Commission announced that the country would hold its 15th general election (GE15) on Nov 19. Nomination Day is this Saturday (Nov 5), with early voting set to be held on Nov 15.

Even before the official campaign period begins, political parties in Malaysia have already started their outreach efforts.