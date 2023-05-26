Logo
Malaysia's anti-graft agency probing Petronas, international oil firm

FILE PHOTO: A Petronas tanker truck drives on a road in Kuala Lumpur September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

26 May 2023 04:37PM (Updated: 26 May 2023 05:10PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Friday (May 26) said it is investigating allegations of corruption involving state oil firm Petronas and an international oil and gas company.

Petronas has cooperated fully with the commission in the investigation involving a project worth RM399 million (US$89.97 million) in the state of Sarawak, the MACC said in a statement.

The commission did not identify the project or the international oil firm under investigation.

Petronas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The MACC said it had found "several weaknesses in practices, systems and work procedures" in its probe.

"Accordingly, the Commission has proposed improvements to the standard operating procedures as preventive measures," it said.

It urged parties with information on the case to come forward to assist the probe.

Source: Reuters/ga

