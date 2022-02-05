Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Malaysia's daily COVID-19 cases hit four-month high
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Malaysia's daily COVID-19 cases hit four-month high

Malaysia's daily COVID-19 cases hit four-month high

FILE PHOTO: People wait to receive a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan 5, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain)

05 Feb 2022 06:55PM (Updated: 05 Feb 2022 06:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 9,117 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday (Feb 5), the highest daily figure in four months, due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The new cases bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 2,904,131. Malaysia has also reported over 32,000 deaths.

Noor Hisham Abdullah, the director general of health, has said Malaysia is expected to see a surge in COVID-19 infections and that the country's high vaccination rate has resulted in fewer number of severe cases.

"Although the number of cases is expected to rise in next couple of days and weeks, due to the high transmissibility of Omicron variant, it causes a less severe form of the disease in those who had full vaccination and taken their booster shot," Noor Hisham said in a Facebook post on Friday.

About 97.9 per cent of Malaysia's adult population has received two doses of the vaccine, while 52.3 per cent have also received the booster shot. Around 88.7 per cent of 12- to 17-year-olds has also received two doses.

Malaysia kicked off vaccination for 5- to 11-year olds this week.
 

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: CNA/ga

Related Topics

Malaysia COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us