Malaysia's ex-PM Muhyiddin summoned to anti-graft agency again

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin was summoned to appear at the country's anti-graft agency on Thursday (Mar 9), following allegations of abuse in stimulus programmes launched under his premiership.

In a Facebook post, Mr Muhyiddin also denied a news report that he was arrested on a golf course on Wednesday.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president did not say why he was called in by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He was Malaysia’s 8th prime minister from March 2020 to August 2021.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who came to power in November, last year ordered a review of government projects worth billions of dollars approved by Mr Muhyiddin, including COVID-19 relief programmes, alleging they did not follow proper procedures.

Mr Muhyiddin has denied the accusations, describing them as political vendetta.