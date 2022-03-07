All Malaysia’s international checkpoints including Causeway, Second Link to open soon: Tourism minister

JOHOR BAHRU: All of Malaysia’s international checkpoints will be opened soon as the country is moving towards reopening its borders, said Tourism and Culture Minister Nancy Shukri on Monday (Mar 7).

This would include Malaysia’s land checkpoints with Singapore, said Mdm Nancy.

She added that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob would be making the official announcement on the border reopening soon.

“The Tourism and Culture Ministry is well prepared and always ready to welcome back foreign tourists into Malaysia," the minister was quoted as saying by the Star after meeting tourism industry players in Johor Bahru.

Mr Ismail Sabri confirmed on Saturday that Malaysia’s borders would be reopened soon, adding that this would enable people who have not met each other for some time to be together during Hari Raya Aidilfitri in May.

Bernama quoted Mr Ismail Sabri as saying that the Malaysian government is in the process of implementing a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) by land with Brunei and Thailand, to allow for travel to and from Malaysia with these two countries.

This will add to the existing VTL arrangement with Singapore. Another with Indonesia is still under planning, he added.