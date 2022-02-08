Malaysia's king reminds people to get vaccinated against COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s King Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Tuesday (Feb 8) reminded Malaysians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they have not done so.

This includes getting a booster shot to ensure that the country can control the pandemic, he added.

“The country is still not free from the COVID-19 pandemic, so let us all abide by the guidelines and regulations as part of efforts to combat COVID-19 that have been outlined by the government,” he said at an awards ceremony at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur, held in conjunction with the 2022 Federal Territory Day.

The king added that Malaysians should continue to strengthen unity and avoid division.

“The foundation of a nation's strength is the bond and the spirit of unity and equality in upholding the principles of Rukun Negara to ensure that the country’s sovereignty continues to be safeguarded,” he said.