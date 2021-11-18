Malaysia's parliament approves 2022 budget at policy stage

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's parliament on Thursday (Nov 18) approved the 2022 budget at the policy stage.
The budget, which is the first tabled by the government led by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, was passed with a majority voice vote.
Attempts by several Members of Parliament (MPs) to initiate bloc voting failed when those who stood up were less than the required 15.
The budget was tabled by Finance Minister Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz on Oct 29 with the highest allocation ever of RM332.1 billion (S$107.9 billion).
According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the budget will be debated at the committee stage for 13 days from Monday.
Ismail Sabri said that he hoped the passing of Budget 2022 at the policy stage would bring new hope to Malaysians.
In a Facebook post, Malaysia's prime minister said he hoped the approval would give benefits to all strata of society in the country encompassing various races, cultures and religions and that no parties would be marginalised.
"Alhamdulillah! (Praise be to God!) #Bajet2022 passed at policy stage in Dewan Rakyat today ... No one will left behind," he wrote.
The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues Monday.