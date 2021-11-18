Malaysia's parliament approves 2022 budget at policy stage

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's parliament on Thursday (Nov 18) approved the 2022 budget at the policy stage.

The budget, which is the first tabled by the government led by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, was passed with a majority voice vote.

Attempts by several Members of Parliament (MPs) to initiate bloc voting failed when those who stood up were less than the required 15.

The budget was tabled by Finance Minister Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz on Oct 29 with the highest allocation ever of RM332.1 billion (S$107.9 billion).

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the budget will be debated at the committee stage for 13 days from Monday.