Malaysia's PAS declines to join Anwar's government, says will serve as opposition

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) will not join the federal government led by newly anointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

The party, known for its brand of conservative Islam, will instead act as the opposition, said secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan in a statement on Saturday (Nov 26).

He said the decision was based on respecting the trust and mandate of people who voted for PAS and its wider Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition in Malaysia's 15th General Election (GE15) held last Saturday.

"After making consideration from various angles as well as examining public opinion, PAS will not be joining the federal government led by PH and DAP (Democratic Action Party) in order to protect the trust and majority mandate of the people, especially voters who voted for PAS and PN in GE15.

"Therefore, PAS will continue to act as a constructive opposition by advising all parties to ensure national governance runs smoothly," said Mr Takiyuddin.

PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as the country's 10th prime minister at the Istana Negara on Thursday.

This came after a special meeting among Malaysia's rulers, following several days of political uncertainty with last Saturday’s election failing to produce a clear winner.

Mr Anwar on Friday said Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) had agreed to join a Malaysian unity government comprising PH, Barisan Nasional and Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

Mr Anwar has stated his willingness to work with all coalitions, including PN.

He has yet to announce his Cabinet line-up, though he said on Friday that it would be downsized and that Cabinet members have been asked to agree with his proposal to reduce their salaries.