Muhyiddin resignation: Some Malaysians weary of politicking, hope for improved COVID-19 response

KUALA LUMPUR: The resignation of Mr Muhyiddin Yassin as Malaysian prime minister this week has plunged the country into political uncertainty, with ordinary Malaysians weary of politicking and concerned that this would be an unnecessary distraction as COVID-19 rages.

Those interviewed by CNA also claimed that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government had underperformed in handling the pandemic.

Mr Muhyiddin, 74, who stepped down on Monday (Aug 16), is currently Malaysia’s shortest-serving prime minister at just over 17 months.

Throughout his tenure, he faced leadership challenges not just from the opposition parties, but also from an ally within his ruling coalition, United Malays National Organisation, which repeatedly threatened to withdraw its support.

Ultimately, Mr Muhyiddin ran out of options after his razor-slim parliamentary majority was overturned, while his proposal for bipartisan cooperation ahead of a confidence motion was rejected.

The continuous politicking happened as Malaysia reported record-breaking COVID-19 cases and deaths. The broader uncertainty hamstrung the PN government’s pandemic management efforts.

On Tuesday, party leaders met with the king while the process to identify a new prime minister got underway. Lawmakers have asked to submit a declaration letter to state an individual they support to be the next prime minister by 4pm on Wednesday.

This will be the second change in government within two years, since Pakatan Harapan (PH) unseated the long-time Barisan Nasional government in May 2018, only to be replaced by the PN government in March last year.

Looking ahead, those interviewed, including people who have lost their loved ones or their livelihoods, said they were hoping for an effective administration that would focus wholeheartedly on managing the pandemic and improve people’s welfare.