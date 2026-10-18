Malaysia’s Selangor investigating 7 petrol stations after contaminated RON95 complaints

SHAH ALAM: Malaysian authorities are investigating seven petrol stations in Selangor following motorists’ complaints that RON95 petrol suspected of being contaminated with water had damaged their vehicle engines, following similar allegations in northern states earlier this month.

Selangor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry director Muhamad Hanif Asa'ari said the samples were collected from stations in Klang, Sungai Buloh, Puchong and Shah Alam.

"We cannot conclude at this stage that the fuel was contaminated with water until the laboratory results are available and further investigations are completed," he said on Sunday (Oct 18), as quoted by local media platform the New Straits Times.

On Saturday, it was reported that the Selangor branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry had collected 27 petrol samples from the stations for laboratory analysis by the Malaysian Chemistry Department, following 10 official complaints involving the seven premises.

Motorists reported problems including abnormal engine noises, jerking, loss of power and engines failing to start. Some vehicles were also reported to have suffered burnt engine valves.

Hanif said some vehicle service centres had confirmed that water contamination in fuel tanks was responsible for engine damage in complainants’ vehicles.

Initial inspections found that all seven stations had valid Special Approval Licences and licences under the Petroleum Development Act 1974.

However, the ministry issued notices requiring the operators to provide relevant documents and information to assist the investigation.

The ministry is investigating possible offences under Section 5(1)(c), read together with Sections 6(1)(d) and 7 of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, concerning alleged false trade descriptions relating to the content of the petrol supplied.

Hanif urged oil companies and petrol station operators to ensure underground storage tanks were regularly maintained and fuel quality and safety standards are met.

Motorists who suspect their vehicles have been affected were advised to retain petrol receipts and workshop inspection reports to support complaints lodged with the ministry.

Similar complaints have emerged in states in northern Malaysia. In Penang, authorities received 33 complaints involving about 30 petrol stations as of Oct 8.

"So far, we have received 33 complaints, up from 21 two days ago.

"The increase shows that we are continuing to receive information from consumers, and these complaints are being acted upon," State Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry director S Jegan said on Oct 8, as quoted in local media.

He added that while Jegan said eight samples had been taken from petrol stations, affected vehicles and workshops involving the first complainants and sent to the chemistry department for analysis, results could take “about a month, or two to three weeks at the earliest,” according to local media reports.

In neighbouring Kedah, fuel samples were collected from 11 stations following reports of vehicles breaking down after refuelling.

In Perak, inspections at six stations found no initial signs of water contamination in the storage tanks examined.