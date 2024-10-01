As Malaysia’s VEP policy kicks in today, what can Singapore drivers expect?

The RFID sensor at these booths would detect the tags and automatically deduct the amount required, and the barrier gate would then open.

Will VEP be used to monitor if drivers have paid traffic fines?

The VEP system can also be used by Malaysian authorities to track foreign-registered cars who have not paid fines for traffic offences.

In a statement issued in August, JPJ said that while no action has been taken so far, Singapore motorists with outstanding traffic fines in Malaysia will face enforcement action from Jan 1, 2025.

From next year, drivers with unpaid fines may be denied entry to Malaysia and in extreme cases, their vehicles may be impounded by Malaysian authorities.

How to apply for VEP?

For Singapore drivers who have not applied for a VEP yet and wish to drive into Malaysia, they can register for an account at the official website: vep.jpj.gov.my.

Owners of all categories of cars – including private and commercial ones – are required to register for a VEP before entering Malaysia. Embassy and government vehicles are also required to register.

Once the account is authenticated, applicants can log into a portal to upload a vehicle log card or manually fill in information, including the vehicle’s model, certificate of entitlement (COE) and chassis numbers.

The vehicle log card can be retrieved from the Land Transport Authority’s OneMotoring website.

A representative can apply for a VEP on the driver’s behalf.

Drivers can opt to receive the RFID tags by post but many prefer to have them installed at authorised centres, resulting in long queues.

What documents are needed for the VEP application?

All VEP applicants should have their NRIC, passport, vehicle road tax, insurance, car model and COE details ready.

Once an application is approved, what can drivers do?

Once the application is approved, drivers will receive an email notification to choose a method of collecting the VEP RFID tag – either couriered by post to your address, or self-collection at one of the four VEP collection centres.

The RFID tag can be attached either to the top left corner of the windscreen or the left headlamp of the car.