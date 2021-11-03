'We can't lose hope' to save the planet, says ex-Maldives president

GLASGOW: The corals might be doomed, his country is still at risk of being swallowed by rising seas and he has recently survived an assassination attempt, but former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed is feeling optimistic.

Nasheed, who is representing dozens of the world's most climate vulnerable countries, is at COP26 to call on world leaders to make good on their promises to help nations on the front line of global heating.

A veteran of climate diplomacy, Nasheed made headlines in 2009 when he persuaded his cabinet to wear scuba gear and hold an aquatic meeting among the coral reefs that ring his Indian Ocean archipelago.

"Ten years later on, where are we?" he told AFP.

"I think we've moved a long, long, long way forward."

Though some countries still need to scale up their climate ambitions, Nasheed said that now he dares to believe that the Paris agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels is possible.

"I believe now people have understood the gravity of the issue," he said, referring to the onslaught of climate change-fueled weather disasters this year, from record-shattering heatwaves in North America to devastating floods in Europe.

"It is an election issue now, that is why world leaders have joined the rhetoric."

A particular sore point at the Glasgow gathering is the failure of rich nations to honour their pledge - first made in 2009 - to provide $100 billion a year by 2020 for countries facing the worst climate impacts.

Last week, they laid out a plan for hitting the target only in 2023 - although United States climate envoy John Kerry this week said funding the funding might reach the target next year.