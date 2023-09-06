Logo
Asia

Man charged for throwing explosive at Japan PM
Asia

Man charged for throwing explosive at Japan PM

Man charged for throwing explosive at Japan PM

File photo of a man who was later identified as Ryuji Kimura being arrested after he was suspected of tossing an explosive device at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit at a port in Wakayama, western Japan, on Apr 15, 2023. (File photo: Kyodo News via AP)

06 Sep 2023 02:10PM
TOKYO: A man accused of throwing a pipe bomb at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April has been charged with attempted murder, a court spokeswoman said on Wednesday (Sep 6).

Ryuji Kimura, 24, is suspected of tossing the explosive device towards Kishida during a campaign event in western Japan.

Kishida was unharmed after the attack, while Kimura was arrested at the scene.

The incident came less than a year after former leader Shinzo Abe was assassinated on the campaign trail.

A Wakayama district court spokeswoman told AFP Kimura "was indicted" on Wednesday.

Suspected gunpowder, as well as pipe-like objects and tools were found at Kimura's home during a police search after the attack.

Kimura has remained silent since his arrest, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Kimura reportedly underwent psychiatric evaluation for about three months before being charged.

Kimura had previously filed a lawsuit against the government, complaining about the country's minimum age for running in elections.

Source: AFP/fh

