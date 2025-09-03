Genting Dream cruise crew rescue man adrift in Straits of Malacca

SINGAPORE: A man was rescued from international waters in the Straits of Malacca by crew members of the cruise ship Genting Dream on Wednesday (Sep 3) morning.

Crew members spotted a small boat “in distress” in the Straits of Malacca on Wednesday, during the ship’s three-night trip from Singapore to Phuket.

The man - an Indonesian citizen - signalled for assistance after his vessel experienced engine problems, leaving him adrift at sea, a Dream Cruises spokesperson said in response to CNA queries.

Crew members carried out a 30-minute rescue operation to bring him onboard where he was given medical care and provided with food and refreshments.

“Genting Dream is working closely with the relevant local authorities to ensure his safe transfer to shore,” the spokesperson said, adding that he is now in stable condition.

The ship’s schedule was unaffected by the rescue.

“Ensuring safety at sea is our foremost duty,” StarDream Cruises president Michael Goh said.

“I am proud of the captain and crew’s vigilance and professionalism in carrying out this successful rescue.”

Dream Cruises is a brand under StarDream Cruises and Genting Dream is its flagship, with trips to Malaysia and Thailand.