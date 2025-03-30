Aftershocks rattle Mandalay as rescuers search for survivors in Myanmar quake

MANDALAY: Residents scrambled desperately through collapsed buildings on Sunday (Mar 30) searching for survivors as aftershocks rattled the devastated city of Mandalay, two days after a massive earthquake killed more than 1,600 people in Myanmar and at least 11 in neighbouring Thailand.

The initial 7.7-magnitude quake struck near the central Myanmar city of Mandalay early Friday afternoon, followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock.

The tremors collapsed buildings, downed bridges and buckled roads, with mass destruction seen in the city of more than 1.7 million people.

As dawn broke on Sunday, tea shop owner Win Lwin picked his way through the remains of a collapsed restaurant on a main road in his neighbourhood, tossing bricks aside one by one.

"About seven people died here (when the quake struck Friday)," he told AFP. "I'm looking for more bodies but I know there cannot be any survivors.

"We don't know how many bodies there could be but we are looking."

About an hour later, a small aftershock struck, sending people scurrying out of a hotel for safety, following a similar tremor felt late on Saturday evening.

Truckloads of firemen gathered at one of Mandalay's main fire stations to be dispatched to sites around the city.

The night before, rescuers had pulled a woman out alive from the wreckage of a collapsed apartment building, with applause ringing out as she was carried by stretcher to an ambulance.

Myanmar's ruling junta said in a statement Saturday that at least 1,644 people were killed and more than 3,400 injured in the country, with at least 139 more missing.

But with unreliable communications, the true scale of the disaster remains unclear in the isolated military-ruled state, and the toll is expected to rise significantly.