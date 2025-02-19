Manila neighbourhood puts bounty on dengue-carrying mosquitoes

MANILA: Residents in a central Manila neighbourhood lined up on Wednesday (Feb 19), as dengue cases spike nationwide, to collect a bounty - one peso (US$0.05) for every five mosquitoes, dead or alive.

Carlito Cernal, village captain in Addition Hills, said the awareness-raising project he initiated could have a "huge impact" on curbing the tropical disease's spread when combined with local clean-up efforts.

Philippine health officials and experts who spoke to AFP were less convinced, but enthusiasm was high among residents who carried pails, cups and other containers filled with dengue-spreading mosquitoes to exchange for cash at the village hall.

Iluminado Candasua brought three live specimens in a sealed plastic cup that were duly counted and transferred by village officials to their so-called death chamber, a glass-enclosed UV light machine.

"It's very hard to capture mosquitoes," Candasua told AFP, explaining how he strategically chose a darkly lit fire station where he used a cup to manually trap the insects against a wall.

Candasua said the peso he got for his efforts, worth little more than a US penny, would go into a piggy bank he's using to save for a cellphone for his child.

The World Health Organization ranked the Philippines as the country most affected by dengue in the Western Pacific region in 2023, when it had 167,355 cases and 575 deaths.

The tropical disease, while rarely fatal, carries symptoms ranging from fever and headaches to swollen glands.