Jeepney art adds colour to Manila’s streets — now it is slowly disappearing

MANILA: Kenneth Bon Salonga’s garage is a crowded place, a chaotic collection of metal and paint. Spare vehicle parts hang from the ceiling, enveloped in thick cobwebs; it is part treasure trove, part mad scientist laboratory.

The artist is at work, applying touches to today’s canvas, a side window panel of a jeepney.

Squatting between two of the deconstructed vehicles, Salonga, who has done this work for more than 20 years, uses a deep red paint to methodically apply detailed lines onto the panel, which will eventually form a frieze dedicated to the Marvel superhero, Spiderman.

While the art is neat, the work is dirty and the hands of the 38-year-old are quickly lacquered in paint. The parts will soon be reassembled and ready for their return to the roads.

This is a traditional trade on the streets of Metro Manila. For decades, jeepneys, a stalwart and iconic form of public transport in the Philippines, have been designed and painted on by local artists.

But the art is dying out, as the government tries to phase out and replace jeepneys with alternatives, such as electric vehicles. And as modernisation gathers pace, the artists behind those designs are confronting an uncertain future.