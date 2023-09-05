Many slums disappear from Delhi ahead of G20 summit

NEW DELHI: When residents of a slum cluster in New Delhi's Janta Camp area heard that the G20 summit was to be held in the Indian capital, barely 500m from their homes, they expected it would benefit them as well.

Instead, they were rendered homeless.

Dharmender Kumar, Khushboo Devi, and their three children were among scores of people across Delhi whose houses were demolished over the past few months - action that both residents and activists say is part of the beautification work for the Sep 9 to 10 summit.

Officials from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal government, which has been carrying out the demolitions, however say the houses were built illegally on government land and their removal "is a continuous activity".

Houses in slums like the one in Janta Camp are built over years, like patchwork. Most of the residents work in nearby areas and have lived within the confines of their small homes for decades.

The demolitions started four months ago. Bulldozers visited Janta Camp on a hot morning in May, and video footage of the demolition shows temporary houses made of tin sheets being razed to the ground, as people who once called them home stand watching, some of them breaking down in tears.

The camp, which sits near Pragati Maidan - the summit’s main venue - is emblematic of much of Delhi’s landscape.