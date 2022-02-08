Marcos Jr: Philippine dictator's son vying to take over from Duterte

LINKS TO FATHER'S CRIMES

Marcos Jr was at boarding school in Britain when he received word in 1972 that his father had declared martial law, unleashing large-scale corruption and a bloody crackdown on dissent.

He has defended his father's rule by citing the initial surge of economic growth and government spending under martial law, rather than the graft and mismanagement that later impoverished the nation.

While he has admitted that his father's rule was marked by human rights abuses, he has minimised them.

He has claimed he was too young to shoulder any responsibility for his father's rule, but critics point out that he served as governor of the family's home province of Ilocos Norte from 1983 to 1986, while the elder Marcos was in power.

He was also appointed chairman of a government-controlled satellite service provider in 1985.

After his father's ouster, a wealth recovery agency said that the service was one of several firms used to funnel ill-gotten wealth abroad.

The fallen dictator died in Hawaii in 1989, but his family was later allowed to return home where they have made a remarkable political comeback, tapping local loyalties to get elected to a succession of higher positions.

Duterte once praised the elder Marcos as the "best president ever", and arranged for the ex-dictator to be buried in Manila's Heroes' Cemetery.

The Marcos clan's turnaround has also been aided by subsequent administrations being marred by graft allegations and anger stoked by an enduring gulf between the rich and poor.

Returning from exile, Marcos Jr won his father's old congressional seat in Ilocos Norte in 1992, before being elected again as governor of the province six years later.

He entered the Senate in 2010 before making his failed bid for the country's second-highest office.

His mother, Imelda, served three straight terms in the lower House of Representatives before being succeeded by her nephew.

Marcos Jr's sister Imee is a senator.