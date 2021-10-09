Journalists have important role in 'world where facts have become debatable': Nobel Prize winner Maria Ressa

SINGAPORE: Philippine journalist Maria Ressa said that her Nobel Peace Prize win on Friday (Oct 8) is a recognition of the role that journalists have to play in a "world where facts have become debatable".

Ressa was speaking in an interview with CNA after she and Russian newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov were given the award "for their courageous fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia".

"For journalists all around the world, we found ourselves in increasingly difficult situations, far more complex, far more dangerous, to continue doing our jobs," Ressa said.

"This is a global recognition of the role journalists have to play in fixing, in fighting for facts, in a world where facts have become debatable."

Ressa heads Rappler, a digital media company which she co-founded in 2012. Since then, the company has grown prominent through investigative reporting, including into large scale killings during a police campaign against drugs.

Several lawsuits have been filed against Ressa, who says she has been targeted because of Rappler's critical reports on President Rodrigo Duterte.

A cyber libel case filed by a college professor against Ressa was dismissed in Philippine court in August 2021. It was the second to be thrown out of court after the complainant withdrew.

Ressa was convicted in June last year in a cyber libel case filed by businessman Wilfredo Keng over a 2012 article that linked a businessman to illegal activities. Ressa faces up to six years in jail but has appealed the ruling.