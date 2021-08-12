Philippine court dismisses libel case against journalist Maria Ressa

MANILA: A Philippine court has dismissed a libel case against Maria Ressa, a lawyer said on Thursday (Aug 12), one of several lawsuits filed against the journalist who says she has been targeted because of her news site's critical reports on President Rodrigo Duterte.

The plight of Ressa, who was named Time Magazine Person of the Year in 2018 for fighting media intimidation, has raised international concern about the harassment of journalists in the Philippines, a country once seen as a standard bearer for press freedom in Asia.

The cyber-libel case was filed by a college professor against Ressa and a reporter at her site Rappler in October over a story which alleged that the professor gave students better grades in exchange for money, an accusation he denied.

Ressa, a dual US-Filipino citizen, and Rappler face several other legal cases, including alleged tax offences and violation of foreign ownership rules in media.

Theodore Te, Ressa's lawyer, said on Thursday the court dismissed the cyber-libel case on Tuesday after the professor said he was no longer interested in pursuing it.