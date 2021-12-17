Attempts to enter Malaysian waters illegally happen ‘almost every night’: Maritime enforcement agency

PUTRAJAYA: Attempts to infiltrate Malaysian waters by human traffickers and illegal immigrants have been happening “almost every night” since May last year, said Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

A total of 1,100 suspicious targets have been detected through the Malaysian Maritime Sea Surveillance System (SWASLA), said MMEA director-general Mohd Zubil Mat Som in a statement on Friday (Dec 17).

SWASLA is a radar network system that operates round the clock.

“Based on records, since Ops Benteng was launched in May 2020 to curb the smuggling of illegal immigrants, all assets belonging to agencies under the coordination of a national task force have always carried out patrol and monitoring in national waters.

“Almost every night there are attempts to infiltrate but with SWASLA, which is owned by MMEA, (we) have succeeded in detecting 1,100 suspicious targets and forced 689 of them out of Malaysian waters,” said Mr Mohd Zubil.

He said even though tight controls at the country’s borders have been widely publicised, there were still stubborn immigrants who entered the country illegally to their own detriment.

"What is even sadder is that the smuggling syndicates do not care at all. In fact, they are always looking for space and opportunities to gain profit without considering the risk to the lives (of people they ferry),” he added.